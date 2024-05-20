Al Madheed Dominates QTCC As Al Qubaisi, Dave Shine At LIC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ghanem Al Madheed dominated the Qatar Touring Car Championship (QTCC), winning both races, while Abdulla Al Qubaisi (Qatar Superstock [QSTK 600]) and Rakshith Dave (Qatar Supersport 300 [QSSP]) also secured a double each on two-wheelers, as the second round of the popular Championships concluded at the Lusail International Circuit (LIC).

QTCC Race 1 winner Ghanem Al Madheed (centre) celebrates on the podium with Abdulla Ali Al Khelaifi (left) and Mansour Al Hajri.

Al Madheed won the QTCC Race 1, outpacing his closest rival Abdulla Ali Al Khelaifi with an impressive margin, clocking a time of 25 minutes 58.955 seconds. Al Khelaifi won second place at 26:11.606, while Mansour Al Hajri came third at 26:24.071.

The podium winners of the QSTK Race 1 and 2, Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Mashel Al Naimi and Saeed Al Sulaiti.

In Race 2, Al Madheed maintained his dominance, clocking in at 26 minutes 54.822 seconds. Al Hajri came second with a time of 26:55.218, while Abdulaziz Al Sayed took third place, concluding his session at 27:9.068.

Earlier, in QSTK 600, riders displayed fierce competition as they were hunting for prestigious podium finishes.

In Race 1, Al Qubaisi clocked a time of 25:16.809 on his way to victory, while former champion Mashel Al Naimi finished second, recording a time of 25:22.014. Another former champion, Saeed Al Sulaiti completed the podium, finishing at 25:35.462. Race 2 saw a repeat of the podium, Al Qubaisi once again leading the pack as he finished in 25:5.429. Al Naimi clocked a time of 25:15.255, while Al Sulaiti secured third spot with a time of 25:20.805.

After securing the victory in Race 1 of QSSP on Friday, Dave maintained his dominance in Saturday's Race 2, crossing the chequered flag at 18:55.547. Marton Bellelli was close behind, securing the second spot in 18:55.615, followed by Mahmoud El Banna, who clocked a time of 18:59.967.

On Friday, Dave won Race 1 with a time of 18:49.513. Bellelli finished second, clocking 18:54.238, while Edoardo Pia came third, concluding the race at 18:54.346.

Organized by the Lusail International Circuit and the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, the event will return on May 31 and June 1, for its third round.