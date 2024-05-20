France sends 600 gendarmes to New Caledonia amid unrest over voting rights extension

(MENAFN) France initiated a significant operation on Sunday, deploying over 600 gendarmes to New Caledonia, a territory located approximately 17,000 kilometers (10,500 miles) from its mainland, in response to escalating unrest sparked by local opposition to the extension of voting rights to French citizens. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin disclosed the scale of the operation, emphasizing its objective to restore order and regain control over vital transportation routes in the region.



The primary focus of the operation is to re-establish republican order and secure the main 60-kilometer (37-mile) road connecting the New Caledonian capital, Noumea, with the airport, Darmanin explained. The operation involved neutralizing nearly 60 roadblocks with the assistance of the national gendarmerie and police, as reported by the High Commission of the Republic in New Caledonia.



In the course of the operation, over 200 individuals have been apprehended, and approximately 20 food shops have been reopened in the affected region, according to Darmain. Despite these efforts, he acknowledged that numerous roadblocks still remain to be cleared, underscoring the government's resolve to uphold law and order through stringent directives to law enforcement units.



The unrest in New Caledonia, which has resulted in at least six fatalities and the arrest of hundreds since Monday, was ignited by protests following the adoption of constitutional reforms by the French National Assembly. The reforms grant voting rights in local elections to French nationals who have resided on the island for a minimum of 10 years.



In response to the escalating situation, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of emergency in the archipelago on Wednesday and dispatched army personnel to bolster security efforts in the region. These measures underscore the French government's determination to address the unrest and restore stability in New Caledonia amidst ongoing tensions.

