stc hosts workshop for entrepreneurs with Waleed Al Saleem

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 19 May 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, held a workshop for entrepreneurs in collaboration with the popular Kuwaiti content creator, Waleed Al Saleem. The initiative was organized as part of stc’s extensive corporate social responsibility framework, through the Company’s ‘weyak’ initiative that was launched to support entrepreneurs and start-ups in Kuwait. The workshop covered various topics that would support entrepreneurs in managing their social media content.

The workshop organized in collaboration with Al Saleem was open to entrepreneurs who were interested in learning more about managing their social media accounts and creating engaging content for their target audiences. With over 300k followers, Al Saleem provided the entrepreneurs with tips and recommendations on how to enhance their business profiles and target the right audience to increase their following base. Participants also got a chance to speak to ask Al Saleem questions related to the topic at hand, as well as explore possible solutions that could assist them to further enhance marketing their businesses.

In a statement, stc highlighted its ongoing commitment to supporting the younger generation and entrepreneurs through various activities and initiatives. These efforts aim to raise awareness and instill a culture among the younger generation regarding the importance of managing their social media content and enhancing their businesses using purposeful and educational content. Having Kuwaiti content creator Waleed Al-Saleem lead a workshop at the Company's headquarters, aligns with stc's vision of supporting successful entrepreneurs across different fields and sectors under the "weyak" initiative.

stc further expressed that the workshop is part of a broader series of initiatives aimed to strengthen the level of support and engagement with the local community. Additionally, stc launched several activities and workshops tailored for entrepreneurs in Kuwait, all under the "weyak" initiative. This ongoing commitment aims to support ambitious entrepreneurs, who are seen as the backbone of the Kuwaiti economy. stc's initiative is designed to help startups and ambitious entrepreneurs in turning their creative ideas into successful and unique projects that can add value to the community. Through such programs, stc aspires these companies in succeeding, thereby fostering economic growth and innovation.

stc thanked Al Saleem for the valuable insights and information that he provided participants with during the workshop. The Company also thanked all participating entrepreneurs for attending the workshop. As witnessed by the level of engagement and enthusiasm, stc expressed that the Company will continue to introduce informative and educational programs and workshops that aim to support the community in various ways.

