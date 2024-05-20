Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels Relaunches 'Al Terrace' In Brand-New Avatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, the five-star designer collection of boutique hotels located at the heart of the vibrant historical Souq Waqif, is pleased to announce the reopening of“Al Terrace” restaurant located in Al Mirqab Boutique Hotel in a refreshing avatar. This endeavour reflects the Group's relentless efforts and constant pursuit to excellence to offer its esteemed guests the utmost comfort and upscale level of services.

“Al Terrace” is a distinctive destination offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience to relish delicious delicacies. With a picturesque view overlooking the bustling Souq Waqif, guests are treated to an immersive dining experience that captures the essence of Qatari culture. From the vibrant colors of the open-air setting to the intimate ambiance of the indoor space, Al Terrace provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying authentic local cuisine.

The newly introduced menu at 'Al Terrace' features a variety of options and choices of genuine local cuisine with a creative touch. With a commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the culinary team creates dishes that showcase the rich heritage of Qatar presented in an elegant style.

The all-new menu includes a wide variety of salads, hot appetizers, and a distinct selection of traditional local main courses, including red and white meat and fish, spearheaded by the famous and renowned Majboos, Biryani and Salona dishes, in addition to a delicious assortment from the grill section. The innovative regional menu also offers a diverse selection of epicurean delights, led by various tandoori dishes, which includes a blend of ancient spices, in addition to varied curry options.

The management of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels expressed enthusiasm for the new identity reveal of“Al Terrace” and highlighted the relentless efforts put into delivering the most promising and unique culinary and hospitality experience for its guests.

The management is always keen on diversifying the services they provide, evident through the innovation and novelty instilled in all their facilities. With this relaunch, the team is excited to welcome and host the esteemed guests to indulge in a rich and exceptional dining experience at“Al Terrace”, relishing the most delicious cuisine and embarking on an authentic local culinary journey.

Al Terrace is open daily from 12:30pm to 11:30pm, for inquiries and reservations call +974 70473687 or email [email protected]