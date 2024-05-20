CCB Police Bust Rave Party At Electronic City Farmhouse, Detain 5 Including Organiser; Seize Cocaine, MDMA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police cracked down on a rave party at a farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Anti-Narcotics Division of the CCB discovered significant quantities of MDMA pills and cocaine at the event. According to the latest reports, the CCB detained 5 individuals including the party organizer. Three drug peddlers who were present at the party were also arrested.



Additionally, 45 grams of drugs, including MDMA and cocaine, were found at the farmhouse. Reports indicate that about 101 people attended the party, comprising 71 males and 30 females.



The party, held at GR Farm House, was organized by Hyderabad-based Vasu and saw over 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru. Among the partygoers were more than 25 young women, DJs, models, and techies. The event was billed as a "sunset to sunrise" party, starting at 5 PM and continuing until 6 AM.

The organizer allegedly flew in party attendees from Andhra Pradesh, with a significant investment of around Rs 30 to 50 lakh for the one-day event. The farmhouse where the party took place is owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Concorde

During the raid, the police found an Andhra MLA's passport in a Mercedes-Benz parked at the site. The passport belonged to MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy. Additionally, over fifteen high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Audi, were found at the venue.

As the rave party extended beyond legal hours, CCB officers moved in and conducted a thorough search of the premises with narcotics sniffer dogs. Popular DJs RABZ, KAYVEE, and BLOODY MASCARA were among those performing at the event.

The Electronic City Police Station has registered a case, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved. The police continue to scrutinize the venue and are working on tracing the supply chain of the narcotics found.