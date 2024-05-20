Post MMS Leaked, Gungun Gupta's VIRAL Dance Video On A Haryanvi Song Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last year, the internet buzzed with

leaked

private footage of various social media stars, drawing much attention.

Among them were the Kulhad Pizza Couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, whose terrible video became well known.

Another person catapulted into the spotlight for similar reasons was Instagram influencer Gungun Gupta.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, a video purportedly starring her quickly surfaced online, sparking widespread anger. The film showed a lady who resembled Gungun Gupta in a compromising circumstance during a video conference with someone named Deepu Chawla, generating a significant scandal.

Despite the storm,

Gungun Gupta stood tall, vehemently asserting

that the video was a artificial intelligence product.

Months later, the Instagram influencer has reemerged, her resilience shining through in a new video that has captivated the internet.

Gungun Gupta recently delighted her fans by sharing a new dance video on her official social media account. She swayed her legs to a Haryanvi melody called Sautaniya, which

was also utilised

in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the video, she looks stunning in a yellow suit. Sharing the video with her followers on Instagram, Gungun Gupta wrote, "Who heard this song in heeramandi movie? #gungungupta

Gungun Gupta, a 19-year-old Indian dancer and social media celebrity, was born in Delhi on May 23, 2004. She is recognised for her mesmerising charisma and contagious grin. Her path into content production began in 2019 with TikTok, where she showcased her skill through short videos and intriguing lip-sync performances.



Following her TikTok popularity, she gained a large following on Instagram, particularly for her Bhojpuri dance routines and short lip-sync videos. Gungun's social media presence has resulted in the viral transmission of various videos, increasing her Instagram followers to more than 6.8 million.

