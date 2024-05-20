11 Injured In Mass Shooting In US Coastal City Savannah

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, May 20 (IANS) Eleven people were injured after an argument between two women led to a mass shooting, in Savannah in the US state of Georgia, police said.

The shooting in Ellis Square, a popular tourist attraction in the downtown area, occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 11 adult victims were treated for injuries, and no death has occurred, according to a statement by Savannah Police Department on Sunday.

The coastal city has been plagued by a spree of shootings in recent days.

Two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night killed one male adult and one male juvenile and injured a male juvenile, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The proliferation of guns is a factor in the shootings, and reasonable gun control laws are needed, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Savannah witnessed 12 homicides so far this year, up from one in the same period of 2023, ending May 11, according to the local police department.