Account News In Brief (May 20, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Habacoa, North America's largest superyacht marina and luxury residential community development, has appointed Finn Partners as its lead communications agency. Finn's luxury teams across the US and Europe will spearhead a global campaign to promote Habacoa as it prepares to begin accepting reservations for superyacht slips and luxury real estate. Habacoa is located in the Bahamas on Great Abaco Island.



NEW YORK - M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America has been named the PR agency of record by luxury audio company Marantz. M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America CEO Steph Lund will oversee the Marantz account. The agency already works with British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins which, along with Marantz, is owned by Masimo. M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has also won the global PR business of Dometic, which makes products to outfit the likes of boats and RVs.



NEW YORK - Kaplow has added five new clients to its roster. They are media company Forbes; apparel brand Johnnie-O; hair color company Madison Reed; plastic surgery company Renuvion; and beauty tech company GESKE German Beauty Tech.



NEW YORK - Lou Hammond Group has added four new clients to its roster. The agency will provide public relations, corporate communications, strategic planning, branding, and digital marketing services to these new partners. They include the National World War II Museum in New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi, which hired LHG to position the city as a destination; Elase Medspa, a medical aesthetics company that focusses on skincare treatment ; and DistiNCtly Fayetteville, the North Carolina city's destination marketing group.







