Grid Operator Comments On Blackout Prospects Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warmer weather has reduced electricity consumption across Ukraine, but the power network operator will not be able to avoid shutdowns in the near future.
That's according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board at NEC Ukrenergo, the national grid operator, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.
"Warmer weather has somewhat reduced the level of electricity consumption across Ukraine. And this will probably allow us not to shut down supplies to consumers during the night and morning hours, as was the case last week," Kudrytskyi said.
However, the official noted, completely abandoning rolling blackouts remains impossible. According to Kudrytskyi, energy suppliers will be forced to keep restricting electricity supply for months – throughout the year.
The chief of Ukrenergo explained that the power outages "will last generation facilities, affected by Russian strikes, are restored."
As reported earlier, the chief of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, predicts that the shortage in the power system, caused by the latest series of massive Russian attacks, will persist across Ukraine for at least two years.
