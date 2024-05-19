Qatar Is Taking Proactive Steps For Humanitarian Aid: Alkhater

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater on Sunday said Qatar had taken proactive steps to ensure rapid response to emergency situations, alleviate the suffering of those caught in crises and protect human lives.

While delivering the opening speech at the first High-level Strategic Dialogue between the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Qatar, HE AlKhater said the country plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid, medical support, and assistance in shelter efforts for those affected by conflicts.

Enumerating Qatar's remarkable humanitarian interventions across the globe in recent years, she said that Qatar established an air bridge to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and Sudan. Qatar pledged to provide an initial humanitarian aid package worth $50mn with the aim of supporting Gaza.

Qatar sent 114 planes and ships carrying about 5,000 tonnes of aid with an initiative to treat 1,500 wounded Gazans and sponsor 3,000 orphans. Qatar pledged to provide $25mn to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and this pledge comes in addition to the previous aid of $18mn,” HE AlKhater noted.

The speech highlighted the multiple aid packages to Sudan and Afghanistan. Qatar pledged the latest aid of $25mn to support Sudan reaching a total package of $75mn. These are in addition to the charity aid of $11mn by Qatar Charity (QC) and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

During the conflict, 2,000 Sudanese with Qatari residency were evacuated through the air bridge by Qatar. The post US withdrawal period in Afghanistan witnessed Qatar playing a pivotal role in supporting the Afghans. More than 130,000 Afghans were evacuated.

“The humanitarian aid and development assistance by Qatar to the country continues to support education, healthcare and livelihood programmes in addition to providing medical supplies and supporting infrastructure development,” HE AlKhater explained adding that five planes carrying shelter units, food supplies, medical supplies and ambulances were sent to the flood affected Afghanistan.

"Qatar remains committed to bolstering co-operation with OCHA, contributing to the global response to humanitarian needs," she said.

She underlined the need for more international cooperation saying the current scenario is in dire need of improvement and intervention to enhance the global humanitarian efforts.

“Let's harness our collective experience, creativity and determination to develop innovative strategies that will help us overcome existing challenges and pave the way for a more effective humanitarian response,” HE AlKhater urged.

MENAFN19052024000067011011ID1108232624