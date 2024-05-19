Iranian President Missing After Helicopter Crash In Northern Jungles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in a remote northern region on Sunday, leaving his condition and that of other high-ranking officials onboard unknown, according to state news agency IRNA.

The aircraft, which also included Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian among its passengers, went down in the Dizmar Forest area between the villages of Ozi and Pir Davood. The crash site is in East Azerbaijan Province, where thick fog and challenging mountainous terrain have so far impeded rescue efforts.

The helicopter was returning from a ceremony marking the opening of a dam near Iran's border with Azerbaijan when it“crashed upon landing in the Varzaqan region,” IRNA reported. Despite the deployment of 20 rescue teams and drones, severe weather conditions continue to delay access to the site.

“From the beginning of this incident being reported regarding the President's helicopter, Red Crescent Relief Forces and auxiliary military and law enforcement forces have started a widespread effort to find this helicopter,” Tasnim news agency reported.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed the incident, attributing the crash to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.“Different rescue groups are moving towards the area but given the foggy and unsuitable weather, it may take some time until they reach where the helicopter is,” Vahidi said in a televised address posted on IRNA's Telegram channel.

Vahidi mentioned that there had been some contact with the helicopter's passengers, but communication remains difficult due to the region's complex terrain.“We are waiting, inshallah, for rescue groups to quickly reach the location of this accident and provide more information,” he added.

Local residents in northern Varzeqan reported hearing noises from the crash area, adding urgency to the ongoing search and rescue operations. Despite the severe conditions, authorities are determined to locate the helicopter and its passengers.

“Some of the president's companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties,” Tasnim noted. The helicopter was part of a convoy of three, with the other two helicopters carrying ministers and officials who arrived safely at their destination.

As the nation waits anxiously for updates, rescue teams are working tirelessly to find President Raisi and the other dignitaries. The situation remains critical, and the world watches with bated breath for news on the fate of Iran's leaders.

