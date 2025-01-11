Marmoush Fires Frankfurt To Victory Amid Man City Link

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: A first-half goal from Omar Marmoush took Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-0 win at St Pauli on Saturday amid growing speculation that the Egyptian star is on the brink of a move to Manchester City.

Before the game, Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche confirmed "a club had got in contact" about Marmoush, with Sky Germany saying the forward had already agreed personal terms with the struggling English champions.

Marmoush was on target in the 32nd minute against his former club, calmly turning inside the box before firing a shot into the top corner to give Frankfurt the lead.

The goal was Marmoush's 14th in 16 Bundesliga games this season, taking him level with Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts. The 25-year-old also has eight league assists.

Victory kept Frankfurt in third place, six points behind leaders Bayern who visit Borussia Moenchengladbach later Saturday.