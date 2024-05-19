Minister Of Interior Meets US Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Deputy Director at the US Federal Bureau of Investigation Paul Abbate who is on a visit to the country to participate in the Global Security Forum scheduled to begin in Doha on Monday.

The meeting discussed cooperative relationships between the two friendly countries in security areas and ways to reinforce them.

