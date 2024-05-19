(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Ranil and Elon Musk discuss launching Starlink in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 19, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Ranil and Elon Musk discuss launching Starlink in Sri Lanka Ranil and Elon Musk discuss launching Starlink in Sri Lanka May 19, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
By Easwaran Rutnam
President Ranil Wickremesinghe met businessman Elon Musk and discussed launching the Starlink satellite internet service in Sri Lanka.
The President met Musk on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia.
The President's media division said that the President expressed commitment to fast-track the application process to connect Sri Lanka with the global Starlink network.
According to foreign media, Musk was in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch the Starlink satellite internet service.
The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social platform X arrived by private jet on the idyllic“island of the gods”, which is renowned for its tropical beaches, terraced rice paddies, mystical temples and colourful spiritual offerings.
Musk is also scheduled to participate in the 10th World Water Forum, which seeks to address global water and sanitation challenges. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108231238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.