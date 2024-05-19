(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Ranil and Elon Musk discuss launching Starlink in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Sunday, May 19, 2024

Ranil and Elon Musk discuss launching Starlink in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met businessman Elon Musk and discussed launching the Starlink satellite internet service in Sri Lanka.

The President met Musk on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia.

The President's media division said that the President expressed commitment to fast-track the application process to connect Sri Lanka with the global Starlink network.

According to foreign media, Musk was in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch the Starlink satellite internet service.

The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social platform X arrived by private jet on the idyllic“island of the gods”, which is renowned for its tropical beaches, terraced rice paddies, mystical temples and colourful spiritual offerings.

Musk is also scheduled to participate in the 10th World Water Forum, which seeks to address global water and sanitation challenges. (Colombo Gazette)