Notorious Criminal Arrested In Dubai And Brought To Sri Lanka

A notorious criminal identified as 'Manna Ramesh' has been arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka.

May 7, 2024

A notorious criminal identified as 'Manna Ramesh' has been arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka.

The Police said that Ramesh Priyajanaka alias 'Manna Ramesh' was arrested in Dubai based on a Red Notice issued through Interpol.

A special team of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was deployed to Dubai and they escorted the criminal to Sri Lanka.

He was later detained under a detention order.

The Police media unit said that Ramesh Priyajanaka was wanted over a number of crimes in Sri Lanka.

Police media spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Priyajanaka is being investigated over the crimes committed in Sri Lanka and his links with other criminals.

He said that investigators are also trying to determine if the criminal had any links with groups based overseas. (Colombo Gazette)