Philippine Red Cross Presents Qatar With Most Outstanding Humanitarian Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manila, Philippine: The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) presented the State of Qatar with the Most Outstanding Humanitarian Award for its role in enhancing the humanitarian response of the Philippine Red Cross, and its constant commitment to saving lives and building resilience in the face of adversity.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Philippines Ahmed Saad Al Hamidi received the award presented by HE Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon, and HE President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Kate Forbes.