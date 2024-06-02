French Open: Swiatek Sails Into QF With Commanding Win Over Potapova

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, June 2 (IANS) World no. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to the quarter-finals of the French Open after a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.

In the 40-minute-long encounter, the Polish did not lose a single game in straight sets win in the fourth round at Court Philippe-Chatrier. It was Swiatek's shortest tour-level match of her career and she was not taken to deuce once.

Previously, her shortest matches came against Simona Halep (45 minutes, Roland Garros 2019) and Karolina Pliskova (46 minutes, Rome 2021), according to WTA stats.

The reigning Roland Garros champion took only 19 minutes to topple Potapova in the first set after winning 24 of 30 points. She hit seven winners and was credited with only one unforced error.

The scoreline remained identical in the second set too as she won exactly 24 of 28 points. Potapova only managed to win three return points in the clash.

Swiatek will next take on fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 4.