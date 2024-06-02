Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attempt To Classify UNRWA As Terrorist Organization

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the Israeli authorities' attempt to classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a organization, stripping it of its immunity and criminalizing its activities, considering this an extension of the systematic campaign aimed at dismantling the agency at a time when the need for its humanitarian services is dire due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatars call for the international community to stand firmly in the face of Israeli plans aimed at liquidating the agency and depriving millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon of its necessary services.

The Ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and steadfast position on the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.