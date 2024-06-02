Ministry Trains Government Spokespeople In AI And Media Skills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - The of Communication commenced a two-day training session on Sunday at the Institute of Public Administration, targeting eight spokespeople from various ministries and government institutions.The training covers both proactive and reactive communication as well as artificial intelligence applications.This initiative is part of ongoing practical training for the spokespeople, focusing on skills such as camera handling, conducting television interviews, managing press conferences, and delivering media statements.Participants include representatives from the Ministries of Energy and Mineral Resources, Interior, Culture, the Investment Authority, the Jordan Tourism Board, the General Budget Department, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, and the National Center for Cybersecurity.The comprehensive training and capacity-building program, which started last year and will run for three years, is supervised by the Ministry of Government Communications.Supported by the US government through its embassy in Amman and implemented by Magenta Company, the program aims to train 81 government communication workers and 54 media spokespeople.To date, the Ministry has trained 49 workers from various government media directorates and units, along with 28 media spokespeople.These individuals have received training in strategic and proactive communication skills, media interviews, managing fake news, understanding the government media agenda, and enhancing media communication tools, especially during crises.