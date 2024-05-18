Flash Floods Kill 50 People In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 18 (KUNA) -- At least 50 people lost their lives while thousands of houses have been destroyed due to heavy rains and flooding in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, said an official on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Abdul Rahman Badri in a statement to media, confirmed that at least 50 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed following a new bout of heavy rains and flooding in Ghor.

He said, "These terrible floods have also killed thousands of cattle. They have destroyed hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, hundreds of bridges and culverts, and destroyed thousands of trees."

The official expressed fear that the number of casualties could rise as dozens of people are missing.

According to initial reports, over 2,000 houses were completely destroyed, 4,000 partially damaged and more than 2,000 shops were under water in the province's capital, Firoz Koh.

The latest wet spell started on Friday cutting several major roads to the area. Earlier last week, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing over 315 people and injuring more than 1,600. (end)

