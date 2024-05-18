ICYF-ERC Appealed To 10Th Kazan Forum's Participants On COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 18, the 10th Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forumconcluded in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of theIslamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), the Ministry of YouthAffairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the "Selet" Youth Foundationof Tatarstan, and the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, in partnershipwith Sabah, Kazan IT Park, and other organizations.

At the closing ceremony, the Minister of Youth Affairs of theRepublic of Tatarstan, Rinat Sadykov, the director of the ICYF-ERC,Rafig Ismayilov, the deputy head of Federal Agency on Youth Affairsof RF Damir Fattahov, and the assistant to the rais (head) of theRepublic, Timur Suleymanov, Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova ofTatarstan, as well as representatives of various internationalorganizations and state officials, delivering congratulatoryspeeches, considered the Forum as significant contribution to thenetworking process among young entrepreneurs in OIC domain andexpressed their hopes that, new ideas and initiatives will berealized in future.

Director of the ICYF-ERC, Rafig Ismayilov, expressing his thanksto the organizers, highly appreciated the Kazan event, noting that,the Center will go on to cooperate with partners fromTatarstan.

R informed about COP29 event to be held in November,in Baku and expressed his desire on participation of startupprojects authors connected with the environment, renewable energiesand effective struggle with the climate change in this event. Healso expressed his readiness to comply with the articles ofMemorandum of Cooperation, signed at the opening ceremony betweenthe ICYF-ERC and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan.

It should be noted that within the framework of Forum, theICYF-ERC representatives held some important meetings that includesession with the participation of ISESCO director general, meetingwith rais (head) of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov,participation in VIII OIC Young Diplomats Forum and official dinnerat the framework of "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" withthe participation of representative of international organizationsand officials from different countries.

At the end of the Forum, the jury, consisting of experts,expressed their opinions about the presentation of startupprojects. Those that were highly appreciated were awardedappropriate prizes.