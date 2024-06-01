Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rains In 6 States Warns Of Heatwave In Haryana And Punjab

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains on June 2 in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Kerala.
Southwest Monsoon advances over IndiaThe weather agency noted that conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal Lakshadweep. It is expected to impact Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during the next two days predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate showers, lightning and gusty winds for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura until June 8.Also read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts southwest monsoon to advance in THESE states in next 3 days
The weather report dated June 1 states,“Isolated heavy to hefty rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next five days and isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur on 03rd & 04th June.”Also read: Monsoon Tracker: Is Maharashtra headed for a dry monsoon? IMD says 'because of Cyclone Remal...'A wet spell has been forecasted over Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Goa until June 6 and over Maharashtra until June 5. Moreover, as per the weather bulletin, Odisha is set to experience heavy rainfall on June 2.Also read: Monsoon 2024: Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala. When will Mumbaikars get relief from heat? IMD says THISHeatwave over North-western and Central IndiaThe Met Department's report suggested that heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over Haryana and Punjab on June 2. Additionally, IMD warned of heatwaves in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Odisha on June 2 and over Uttarakhand and Jharkhand until June 3. Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on June 4 and June 5.Also read: IMD issues alert for heatwave in ten states, predicts heavy rainfall in Assam and MeghalayaAs per the report, warm night conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh on June 2. The report adds,“Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Konkan & Goa during 01st-03rd; south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 01st; Odisha during 03rd-05th; Jharkhand on 04th & 05th June, 2024.”
