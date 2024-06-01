Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Brooklyn Museum In New York

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Pro-Palestinian occupied parts of the Brooklyn Museum in New York on Friday.

Following the incident, the museum announced it would close an hour early due to“disruptions,” including clashes between protesters and the police. Several protesters were reportedly arrested.

The protesters hung a banner at the museum entrance and sprayed paint on one of the statues outside. The number of protesters arrested remains unknown.

It was reported that after the clashes, the demonstration continued outside the museum for hours.

According to witnesses, hundreds of protesters were marching in Brooklyn, with some quickly entering the museum building.

This comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new Israeli-designed plan sent to Hamas through intermediaries, aiming to end the bloody conflict in Gaza with fresh, hopeful elements.

In his Friday speech, Biden highlighted key points of Israel's proposal, supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu, consisting of three stages: ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza reconstruction.

Part one includes a ceasefire and limited hostage release; part two, a permanent end to hostilities; part three, Gaza reconstruction. Biden stressed international collaboration to prevent Hamas from rearming.

