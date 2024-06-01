Prices Of Fuel Derivatives To See Price Drop In June

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Pricing Committee at the of decided Friday to reduce the prices of diesel, and unleaded 90- and 95-octane while maintaining the price of for June.

Based on the decline in fuel prices in global markets during the past month, the committee decided to reduce the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline to JD 0.915 per litre during June, compared with JD 0.960 in May, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of unleaded gasoline 95-octane will also decrease to JD1,155 per litre during June, compared with JD1,200 per litre in May.

Diesel will be sold at a price of JD0.700 down from JD0.735 in May.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged during the month of June and will continue to be sold at JD 0.620 per litre. The price of the 12.5kg gas cylinder remains at JD7, according to the committee's decision.

The committee meets monthly to discuss price adjustments in the wake of fluctuations in global oil prices.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission also decided on Friday to keep the“fuel price differences” category on monthly electricity bills for June at zero fils per kilowatt-hour.