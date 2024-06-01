Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Thousands of Jordanians took to the street after the Friday prayer nationwide to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who are facing brutal aggression by the Israeli forces.

Participants in the marches lifted banners calling for the immediate stop of the heinous Israeli attack, increasing humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, and the Israeli forces to leave all areas of Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also praised Jordan's stances in delivering assistance to Gazans and King Abdullah's efforts in seeking an end to the war on the strip.

Participants called for stopping the massacres against Palestinians that Israel perpetrated under fake protests, urging the delivery of humanitarian aid through land, sea, and air and lifting the siege.

They also voiced concern and anger over operations in Rafah under an Israeli military operation in the city that is home to large numbers of refugees from various areas of the strip.