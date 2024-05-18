Turkiye's Transport Minister Highlights Significance Of Zangezur Corridor For Global Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Work on a railroad connecting the Turkiye's Kars to the Igdirregion bordering Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, a crucial component ofthe Zangezur corridor, is scheduled to begin later this year and becompleted within five years, Minister of Transport andInfrastructure of Turkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Azernews reports citing Turkish nationwide TVchannel.

The minister recalled that the tender for constructing a224-kilometer railroad in eastern Turkiye was announced earlierthis year, and negotiations are currently underway to finance theproject.

"Construction work from Kars to the Dilucu border crossing pointon the Azerbaijan border will take about five years," Uraloglusaid. He noted that building the railroad section between theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Zangilan district might alsotake several years.

The minister highlighted the importance of completing railroadconstruction in the regions of Azerbaijan liberated from occupationand modernizing rails in Nakhchivan.

"The full-fledged functioning of the transportation corridorwill be possible in 2028–2029. This route has significant economicand strategic importance for Turkiye and the entire region," heemphasized.

Uraloglu also discussed the importance of the Zangezur Corridorfor global trade, mentioning the risks associated with incidents inthe Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

"The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will provide a crucial newalternative for establishing economic ties between Asia andEurope," he said.

Additionally, the minister mentioned the possibility of theZangezur Corridor passing through Iran.

"We know that Azerbaijan is negotiating with Iran on thismatter. The final decision has not been made yet. I do not excludethat some sections of the corridor will also pass through Iran andArmenia," he added.