AFU Repel 15 Russian Attacks On Dnipro Left Bank Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defence Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and five attacks in the Orikhiv direction of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces reported this in a message on Telegram .

"Over the past day, counter-battery confrontation and repulsion of enemy attacks continued in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces. The enemy did not stop trying to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

"The enemy made 15 attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions," the statement said.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders carried out five assaults, including four in the area of Staromayorske and one in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

Russian troops carried out artillery shelling, launched air strikes with guided bombs and unguided missiles, used attack drones of various types, and continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, 252 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational area of the

Defence Forces .

As reported by Ukrinform, on 17 May, 101 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine