Bihar: BJP MLA Slams Education Dept For Changing School Timings

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu on Saturday slammed the Education Department for changing the school timings.

“Education Department's new directives amount to cruelty and hooliganism against the children and teachers. I will talk to the Chief Minister and will ask him to intervene on behalf of students, teachers and parents,” Gyanu said.

On Friday, former Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter.

“Attending school at 6 am is not possible for either students or teachers. It is also a bad idea for students to leave the schools at noon because of the heat wave. Chances of them getting sick will increase,” Gyanu said.

The Education Department, on the direction of Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, directed all government schools to open from 6 am to 1.30 pm.

“The teaching work will be from 6 am to 12 pm and teachers will have to remain in school till 1.30 pm,” the new government said.

Earlier the school time was from 6.30 am to 11.30 am for both students and teachers.

The Education Department has also reduced the days of summer vacation.