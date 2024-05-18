Kartik Off To Hometown Gwalior With Kabir Khan For 'Chandu Champion' Trailer Launch

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning, leaving for his hometown, Gwalior.

The actor is flying to his native town for the trailer launch of his upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik was seen along with director Kabir Khan, who has directed 'Chandu Champion'.

Kabir took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture with Kartik from the tarmac.

'Chandu Champion' is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was shot across India and the UK.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, who is known for '83', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film is set to release on June 14.