Moldova Confirms Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu confirmed the country's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

He said this at a meeting with members of the Ukrainian delegation for inter-parliamentary relations of the Verkhovna Rada Mykhailo Radutskyi and Mykola Stefanchuk, Ukrinform reports citing MOLDPRESS .

Grosu noted that he discussed with his Ukrainian colleagues the current situation in the region and how Moldova can continue to help Ukraine in the barbaric war waged by the Russian Federation.

"The Republic of Moldova and Ukraine have the same aspirations - to be part of a large European family in a space of peace and freedom. To this end, together with our colleagues from Ukraine, we are doing our homework to start negotiations with the EU as soon as possible," the speaker of the Moldovan parliament said.

Germany on: Сritical that countries providing no active support to Ukraine take part

Grosu also said that the Moldovan parliament would soon adopt a statement condemning Russia for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. According to official figures, more than 20,000 Ukrainian children have been found abducted and taken to Russia.

"We will also take part in the Peace Summit on Ukraine and the upcoming conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin. From day one, we have condemned the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, supported Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and we will continue to do so," the speaker concluded.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia. The Ukrainian formula for peace is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

About 1,500 participants are expected to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), which is scheduled to take place on 11-12 June in Berlin.

Photo: MOLDPRESS