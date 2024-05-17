(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Jones Industrial Average Crosses 40,000 Level

Applied Materials' Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines

Applied Materials' (AMAT) latest financial results have beat Wall Street forecasts across the board.

The microchip-equipment maker whose components are used by companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported results for what was its fiscal second-quarter.

Applied Materials announced earnings per share of $2.09 U.S., which was ahead of analysts' consensus estimates that called for a profit of $1.99 U.S. per share.

Revenue in the quarter totaled $6.65 billion U.S., which topped Wall Street forecasts of $6.54 billion U.S.

The company, which has been a going concern since 1967 and whose early products are housed in the Smithsonian Museum, also raised its forward guidance.

For its current fiscal third quarter, Applied Materials said it expects $6.65 billion U.S. of revenue and $2.19 U.S. in earnings per share.

Analysts had penciled in for the company sales of $6.59 billion U.S. and a profit of $1.98 U.S. a share.

In a news release announcing the financial results, Applied Materials chief executive officer (CEO) Gary Dickerson said the company is built for long-term growth.

Applied Materials' stock has increased 70% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $214.17 U.S. per share.







