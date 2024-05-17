Ukraine Nationalises Two Russian Passenger Planes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and confiscated two Russian passenger aircraft owned by the Rostec Corporation.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The court decision upheld the claim - two An148-100E passenger aircraft worth EUR 10 million were recovered for the state's revenue," the statement said.

It is noted that before the full-scale invasion of Russia, these aircraft were leased to a former Ukrainian air carrier for charter flights within the country.

According to the investigation, the aircraft were on the balance sheet of an offshore company that is part of the Rostec structure.

According to available data, the Russian corporation is the largest arms manufacturer for the occupation groups of the aggressor state fighting against Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office informed that the pre-trial investigation into the facts of aiding the aggressor state and collaboration is being conducted by the SBU (part 1 of Article 111-2, part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The materials of the criminal proceedings became the basis for the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to file a lawsuit to the court to nationalise the property of the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform previously reported, since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General's Office has served 100 representatives of the Russian Armed Forces' high military command with suspicion notices.

