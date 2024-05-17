Senyar's Bilmesan Championship Continues Until Saturday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Competitions for the first edition of the Bilmesan Championship, organised by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara in the area near Halul Island, will continue today, May 17 with the participation of the 16 teams that won first places in the Hadaq, Laffah, and biggest fish competitions at the 2024 Senyar Festival.

At 4.30pm today, Katara Beach will host the Qaffal celebration, to celebrate the return of the pilots and sailors and the crowning of the winners of the first edition of the Bilmesan Championship.

The championship is sponsored by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam) and Ooredoo, the exclusive communications sponsor of the tournament, along with many entities and companies contributing to the festival.

For his part, Jihad Al Jaidah, member of the tournament's organising committee and head of the jury at the Championship, said:“The competitions are going excellently, and the judging committees are performing their role to the fullest through the operations room.”

He added that the teams participating in the tournament continue their competitions in a spirit of challenge, amidst a wonderful and excellent atmosphere, as the participating teams fought the Laffah competition with strong determination and returned with an abundant harvest of various types of fish. Many of these teams were also able to catch the required quantity of certain categories of fish, such as kingfish.