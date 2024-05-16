Standard Chartered US Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Chartered US (the“Bank”) is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2024 honoree of The Civic 50. This accolade recognizes the top community-minded companies in the United States according to an annual survey by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change.





The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are elevating social impact, civic engagement, and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual US revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

“I'm immensely proud of our team for achieving this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Patricia Fuster, Standard Chartered Chief Information Officer for Europe and Americas and Chair of Americas' Diversity and Inclusion Council.“Thank you to all employees who have volunteered their time, skills, and expertise to enrich our communities. We believe that promoting economic inclusion through delivering community programs aimed at tackling inequality is crucial for social and economic development.”

This year, the Bank's Women in Tech Incubator, which empowers aspiring entrepreneurs and fostered innovation within the local community, celebrates its tenth anniversary. The Women in Tech Incubator is among several programs under the Futuremakers initiative in the Americas. Other programs include partnerships with Upwardly Global, Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America, and Youth Business International. They all aim to empower the next generation by promoting greater economic inclusion.

“Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light.“Standard Chartered demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024.”

About Standard Chartered



We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Our history in the US dates back to 1902, and we are currently present in eight locations throughout the Americas. Our Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and select corporations and plays a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa, the UK and Europe and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc . Follow Standard Chartered on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About Points of Light



Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight .

