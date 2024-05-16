April Marks Historic High for Brazil's Agribusiness Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April 2024, Brazil's farming sector achieved a record-breaking export value of $15.24 billion.



This marked a 3.9% increase from the previous year, representing nearly half of the country's total exports.



According to data from the Secretariat of Commerce and International Relations MRE , this surge highlights Brazil's growing influence as a global agricultural powerhouse.



The rise in export values came from a significant 17.1% increase in shipment volumes. This occurred even though the average prices of agricultural products fell by 11.3%.



The grain sector notably exported about 18.5 million tons, a 6.7% rise from April 2023.



Leading the export boom were commodities like sugar cane, fresh beef, coffee, raw cotton, and cellulose.







Soybeans dominated the export charts, with 14.7 million tons shipped. This made it one of the highest monthly exports in history.



China was the largest importer, purchasing nearly ten million tons worth approximately $4.29 billion.



The meat sector witnessed remarkable growth. Total exports reached $2.21 billion in April 2024, a 27.5% year-over-year increase.



Beef exports were particularly strong, skyrocketing to $1.04 billion. This represented an increase of 69.2%, driven largely by a surge in demand from China.



The sugarcane industry also broke records. April exports exceeded $1 billion for the first time, representing a 77.6% increase from the previous year.



This growth was fueled by a dramatic rise in sugar exports, which nearly doubled in volume.

From January to April 2024, Brazil's agribusiness exports totaled a record $52.39 billion. It was up 3.7% from the same period the previous year.



The increase was largely due to a substantial rise in shipped quantities, despite falling prices.



Over the twelve months leading up to April 2024, Brazil's agribusiness exports totaled $168.36 billion.



This was up 4.7% from the previous year. The sector now accounts for 49.3% of Brazil's total exports.



This figure reflects its critical role in the global food supply chain. It underscores Brazil's status as a vital player in international markets.

