One Of Russia's Targets Now Is Gas Infrastructure In Western Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of Russia's targets now is the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine. Russia's success there can put Europe's entire energy security under threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to the president's account on X .



“One of Russia's targets right now is our gas infrastructure in the west of Ukraine. Russia's success in targeting it can put Europe's entire energy security under threat. We must find a way to counter this challenge together,” Zelensky said.

During the phone call, the Ukrainian President also informed Tusk about his trip to Kharkiv and the situation there. In particular, about Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and other regions.

“We also directed our teams to begin working on the bilateral security agreement text right away. Such an agreement between historical partners must be as ambitious as possible,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with military aid worth almost $4 billion.