Restoring Energy Sector: Galushchenko Discusses Ukraine's Needs With Norwegian Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko met with Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine Helene Sand Andresen to discuss assistance in restoring the country's energy infrastructure.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Galushchenko told about the difficult situation in the power system and the loss of about 8 GW of capacity following Russian attacks.

"The Russians are trying to completely destroy our maneuvering capacities - thermal and hydro generation. Imports currently do not cover the needs that have increased, in particular due to a fall in temperature. The situation may be even more difficult in winter, as it is clear that the attacks will not stop. That is why we are carrying out repairs and working to increase the capacity of distributed generation locally," said Galushchenko.

The minister thanked Norway for the support already provided to the Ukrainian energy sector, namely 42 cargoes of humanitarian aid weighing over 450 tonnes, which included power and current transformers, power generators, special equipment, cables and other equipment necessary for repair and restoration work.

The parties discussed the current needs of the energy sector in terms of equipment for restoration works, as well as mechanisms for purchasing the necessary equipment through the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund. Particular emphasis was placed on the need for gas turbines, gas reciprocating engines, and high-capacity generators to increase distributed generation capacity for the next heating season.

Helene Sand Andresen has confirmed that Norway will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. The country is currently exploring additional opportunities to provide support in the current difficult situation and to prepare for the winter.

As reported, Norway has pledged to provide Ukraine with civilian and military assistance worth 75 billion kroner (6.5 billion euros) for the period 2023-2027.

Photo: Ministry of Energy