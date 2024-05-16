Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Iraq Pres. In Manama

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Manama on Thursday.

During the reception, which was held on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama, they discussed good relations between both countries and their peoples and ways of developing them, along with the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir's Representative. (end)

mt







