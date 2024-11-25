Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived on Monday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying medical supplies and medicines, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to support the fraternal Lebanese people with the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing.

The aid was received by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon HE Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Acting Director General of the of Public of the Republic of Lebanon Fadi Sinan.

The Acting Director General of the Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Lebanon voiced Lebanon's thanks to the State of Qatar for its continuous support.

In turn, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon stressed Qatar's constant commitment to stand by Lebanon to overcome its ordeal.

