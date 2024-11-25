Ronaldo Nets Brace As Al Nassr Beat Al Gharafa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Cristiano netted a second-half brace to lead Al Nassr to a convincing 3-1 victory over Al Gharafa in the AFC Elite at Al Bayt on Monday.

After four missed chances in the first half, the Portuguese superstar broke the deadlock in the 46th minute with a well-timed header. He doubled his tally in the 64th minute with a clinical right-footed strike from the center of the box before being substituted by coach Stefano Pioli nine minutes later.

Angelo had scored Al Nassr's second goal with a brilliant finish in the 58th minute.

Al Gharafa's Joselu gave the home side a glimmer of hope in the 75th minute scoring on his second attempt after Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento saved his initial effort.

However, their momentum was short-lived as Seydou Sano received his second yellow card in the 84th minute reducing Al Gharafa to 10 men. Joselu's goal ultimately served as a mere consolation.

The defeat left Pedro Martins' Al Gharafa in seventh place with four points while Al Nassr climbed to second in the West Zone standings with 13 points, moving one point clear of Al Hilal, who face Al Sadd at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.