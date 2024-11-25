عربي


Malawi's Foreign Minister Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

11/25/2024 2:00:18 PM

QNA

Lilongwe: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi HE Nancy Tembo received on Monday a copy of the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Malawi.

The Peninsula

