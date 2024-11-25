IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon Says Film Industry Is Not Alone Responsible For Nepotism

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Nov 25 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in her debut production 'Do Patti', which was released on streaming, has shared her take on the issue of nepotism that's prevalent across the board.

The actress, who is herself a complete outsider, shared that the Hindi welcomed her with open arms. However, she mentioned that when an artiste is not from the film industry, it does take them sometime for them to get to a position which they desire.

The actress attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday, and engaged in a conversation during the session 'Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema'.

She said,“The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you”.

However, the actress made a bold point as she said that Bollywood is alone not responsible for nepotism.

She shared,“I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let's make a movie with them”.

“So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audiences you will not get there”, she added.