IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla Reappointed As DGP Of Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has been once again appointed as the Maharashtra Director General of (DGP), sources said on Monday. The development came just two days after the MahaYuti -- comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP -- stormed to power and is all set to from the new state government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier -- when the Model Code of Conduct was in place in the state -- had ordered the transfer of Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect on November 4.

According to certain reports, the senior IPS officer had a conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently. Notably, Fadnavis also holds the Home portfolio.

As per sources, Shukla made a courtesy call to Fadnavis following the announcement of the November 20 Assembly election results.

On November 4, the ECI had ordered the transfer of the senior IPS officer mainly after the Congress claimed that Shukla exhibited a bias against the Opposition.

After the ECI order, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma was appointed Maharashtra Director General of Police while Rashmi Shukla was shifted from her post temporarily in view of the Assembly polls.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Rashmi Shukla is the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.

Previously, the senior police officer also served in the position of the commissioner of the State Intelligence Department.

Election for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly was held in a single phase on November 20.

The MahaYuti has drawn praise for its electoral performance in the Assembly elections, with the leadership skills of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar being applauded in particular.

The MahaYuti has been able to put behind the disappointing show of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is now all set to form the next government.