UNIFIL 'Seriously Concerned' By Deadly Strikes On Lebanon Army

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut: UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon expressed worry on Monday over deadly strikes on Lebanese soldiers, despite the staying out of the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

"UNIFIL is seriously concerned by numerous strikes on the Lebanese (LAF) inside the Lebanese territories," the peacekeepers said in a statement, using the acronym for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The army has reported 19 members killed while on active duty.

The army's "role remains vital for the full implementation of 1701 (2006), which is essential to ending the ongoing violence between Hizbullah and Israel", UNIFIL said.

Resolution 1701 ended the last Hezbollah-Israel war of 2006 and stated that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only armed forces in the country's south, where Hezbollah holds sway.

It also called for Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon and forms the basis for ongoing ceasefire talks.

UNIFIL, currently with more than 9,300 troops, has been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978 and is tasked with monitoring the "Blue Line" of demarcation with Israel.

"We remain deeply alarmed by the escalation of hostilities and the widespread destruction and loss of life across the Blue Line," the peacekeepers said, urging parties "to address their differences through negotiations -- not through violence".