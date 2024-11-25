Assam Govt To Build 700 Cutting-Edge Leader Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) In an effort to improve the state's educational system, the Assam has launched a bold plan to build 700 cutting-edge leader schools, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior official, this innovative action aims to improve educational standards and give pupils access to cutting-edge resources.

“In order to create transformative learning settings, this project prioritises cutting-edge technology, modern infrastructure, and skilled management. With top-notch facilities, the will strive for academic success, encourage skill development, and offer a supportive learning atmosphere,” the official added.

Earlier, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu asserted that the state government has been eyeing to promote digital classes in the schools along with physical teaching.

He has mentioned that the education department's digital attendance system will be utilised to bring down school dropout rates in the state.

He said,“As the academic session for this year resumed after a gap of one month, I addressed the teachers through virtual mode. I wish them good luck in the upcoming days.”

The minister mentioned that the education department has been working to promote digital education in the schools.

“We have decided to give thrust on imparting teaching through digital mode. The majority of schools in Assam are equipped with smart classrooms along with seamless internet connectivity. These facilities will be utilised to give students exposure to digital education,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pegu also said that the state government has been seriously considering bringing down the school dropout ratio.

“We have installed a digital attendance system for students and teachers in the schools. The attendance of students is being strictly monitored and necessary steps will be taken to increase the turnout. Once the attendance can be increased, the school dropout rates will automatically come down,” the education minister said.