Gaza Death Toll Rises To 35,272 Wounded 79,205

Gaza: The Israeli occupation murdered at least 35,272 Palestinians, and injured at least 79,205 others since the beginning of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Image shows Pro-Palestinian students holding a sit-in in Melbourne on May 15, 2024 at Melbourne University's Arts West building, which the students have temporarily renamed as "Mahmoud's Hall" after Mahmoud Al Haq, a prospective University of Melbourne student, who died in Gaza. (Photo by Martin Keep / AFP)

Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that, during the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed four massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, murdering 39 civilians and injuring 64 others.

The Palestinian authorities estimate that there are approximately 10,000 Palestinian martyrs under the rubble of demolished buildings, and in mass graves where Israeli soldiers buried hundreds of defenseless civilians.