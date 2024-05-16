Crossbeats Unveils Blaze B600 Home Theater, Your Gateway To Premium Home Entertainment

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Crossbeats , a pioneering consumer tech brand renowned for its cutting-edge audio technology, proudly announces the upcoming launch of its latest innovation, the Crossbeats Blaze B600 Home Theatre System. Blaze B600 is poised to revolutionize the home entertainment experience, catering to the growing trend of family movie nights and gaming sessions at home. Pre-booking is available till 19th May 2024, with the official product launch scheduled for May 20th, 2024, at an introductory price of just Rs. 6999.



Crossbeats Blaze B600





Designed to revolutionize the audio experience, the B600 promises to transport you into the heart of the action with its immersive 2.1 channel wired 6.5” subwoofer and peak output of up to 200W. Boasting a comprehensive set of technical specifications, the B600 offers a 2.1-channel configuration with a dedicated 6.5” subwoofer, delivering cinematic surround sound in your living room. Equipped with the latest Virtual 2.1 technology and three adjustable EQ modes, you can perfectly fine-tune your audio experience, ensuring every beat and thump is felt with unparalleled clarity.





Speaking about the launch & the pre-booking of the product Archit Agarwal, Founder of Crossbeats said,

"In the era of digital transformation and shift to OTT platforms Blaze B600 is a complete home audio entertainment solution. With its immersive surround sound, customizable audio options adjustable bass and treble, and versatile connectivity features, the Blaze B600 instantly transforms your home into a theatrical ground for all your movies, music, and gaming needs.”





Innovation takes center stage with the Blaze B600, featuring spatially tuned acoustics that elevate the listening experience to new heights. Whether enjoying favorite tunes or binge-watching the latest blockbuster, the B600 delivers a captivating audio experience that rivals a live concert.





Aesthetically pleasing and functional, the B600 is designed to complement any home décor. Its sleek, wall-mountable design adds a touch of elegance to any room while saving valuable space. Plus, with multiport connectivity including HDMI ARC Mode, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and Optical Cable, the B600 ensures seamless integration with all your devices. And for added convenience, it's compatible with Android, Airplay 2, and Alexa, putting control at your fingertips. With its unparalleled sound quality, customizable features, and sleek design, the Crossbeats Blaze B600 is set to redefine home entertainment. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic – pre-book yours today and immerse yourself in a world of cinematic sound like never before.





To pre-book please visit - crossbeats/products/blaze-600-pre-book





About Crossbeats

Crossbeats is an Indian consumer technology brand for the new Indian youth, offering smart tech products that constantly push the boundaries of science, art, engineering, and technology. Founded in 2015 by Abhinav and Archit Agarwal, the Bangalore-based Crossbeats offers smart watches, wireless earbuds and headphones, and true wireless products. The brand has sold a million units of its products in 2022 and has plans to increase production by 45% locally by the year 2024.