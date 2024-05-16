Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Tier 1 Jurisdiction: The flagship Duquesne West Gold Project is located in the heart of Rouyn-Noranda – a prolific mining district Historical Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate: 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 meters in 4.171 million tonnes* Fully Funded Drill Program: Expected to begin in Q2 2024 and will focus on the new open pit model Strategic Investor: Rob McEwen, founder of Goldcorp, recently invested C$1M investment, now owning 8% of the company AI – Machine Learning: Used to create the first 3D and geological models in record time Long term objectives: Continue to develop the economics of a new conceptual open pit model and continue to grow ounces externally and internally to known resources; update the historic resource to a new 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q1 2025; move the project toward a PEA or more advanced study
Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH)
is an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project located in the Tier 1 district of the Southern Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Project has a 2011 historical mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of Au at 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 m*.
In 2023, with the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Emperor Metals created the first ever 3D mineralized and geological model, which illuminated the potential to add significant ounces to this deposit. Using these models, Emperor's had a very successful 2023 drilling campaign of 8,579 m. In addition to laterally...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN16052024000224011066ID1108223068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.