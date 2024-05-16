Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Tier 1 Jurisdiction: The flagship Duquesne West Gold Project is located in the heart of Rouyn-Noranda – a prolific mining district

Historical Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate: 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 meters in 4.171 million tonnes*

Fully Funded Drill Program: Expected to begin in Q2 2024 and will focus on the new open pit model

Strategic Investor: Rob McEwen, founder of Goldcorp, recently invested C$1M investment, now owning 8% of the company

AI – Machine Learning: Used to create the first 3D and geological models in record time Long term objectives: Continue to develop the economics of a new conceptual open pit model and continue to grow ounces externally and internally to known resources; update the historic resource to a new 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q1 2025; move the project toward a PEA or more advanced study

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH)

is an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project located in the Tier 1 district of the Southern Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Project has a 2011 historical mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of Au at 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 m*.

In 2023, with the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Emperor Metals created the first ever 3D mineralized and geological model, which illuminated the potential to add significant ounces to this deposit. Using these models, Emperor's had a very successful 2023 drilling campaign of 8,579 m. In addition to laterally...

