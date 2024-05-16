Zetios Properties LLC: Profitable Altcoins In The Year 2024

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Assuming that market cycles will once again elevate crypto next year, which altcoins will grow the most? Zetios Properties LLC experts give their answer.

Today's cryptocurrency market has reached the dizzying heights of 2021. Many cryptocurrencies have proven to be reliable long-term investments, providing good returns for those who can wait and sell at their peak. Perhaps today's prices do not suit buyers, but for sellers this is an opportunity to gain some great profits if they are not willing to risk their short-term investments.





Bitcoin (BTC), currently trading at around $70,000, still seems out of reach for potential investors, even in a bear market. Although those who bought BTC at a price of up to $11,000 in the end of 2020 can make great profits during the crypto uprising. Worth poiting out that the crypto market is not attractive only with bitcoin. There are many more promising altcoins, many of which have much more functionality and potential.

Ethereum (ETH) is now in the spotlight with an upcoming upgrade that will see the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap move from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). A short-term price spike is expected in September, but what will happen by 2024? Next year, Ethereum will still be an integral part of important cryptocurrency technologies like smart contracts, DeFi and NFT, but will also become faster and more scalable. Cryptocurrency will be more in demand for developers and enterprises and will likely rise in price in the long term.

Ripple (XRP) rarely attracts public attention, but is sought after by financial institutions and international payment service providers due to its fast and energy-efficient processes. Western Union and MoneyGram are known to be testing XRP for their services, and the World Economic Forum recently named Ripple as a partner. As the cryptocurrency becomes more popular and fast, secure, cross-border transactions grow in importance, XRP has every chance of tripling its value, as happened during previous market booms.

Decentraland (MANA) is the governance token for the metaverse. Decentraland is a platform for virtual reality, gaming, digital advertising, creative collaboration, NFT creation and sharing, and more. Of the many cryptocurrency projects, the Decentraland metaverse is one of the most popular, and the MANA token is performing relatively well. The Metaverses appeal to many people and industries, but Mark Zuckerberg's version has recently been laughed at around the world. At the same time, a decentralized metaverse based on cryptocurrencies and run by users may eventually win. With such a development of events, MANA will be able to bring investors a very good profit.

