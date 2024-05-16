Hyderabad SHOCKER! Neighbour Dispute Escalates Into Brutal Assault; Man, His Pet Husky Left Injured (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what seemed to be an ordinary neighbourhood dispute in Hyderabad's Rahmatnagar, soon

escalated into a brutal assault, leaving two individuals and their pet dog with serious injuries. The incident, that was recorded on CCTV, showed a harrowing scene of aggression as a group of men launch a coordinated attack on a man and his dog with sticks, while his family members, who intervened, were also targeted.

Following the altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a previous dispute between the families, police have taken five individuals into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

It is reportedly said that the despute began last week when Madhu and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky. Allegedly, an encounter occurred wherein Dhanunjay and his family members claimed to have been attacked by the dog. This altercation prompted both families to file police complaints.

The situation escalated on Tuesday (May 14) evening when Srinath, Madhu's brother, was walking the dog outside their home. As Dhanunjay and two others passed by, the CCTV footage captured a sudden escalation of violence. Initially, Srinath is seen holding the dog on a leash as the men walk past, but the situation quickly devolves into chaos.

The attackers, armed with sticks, launch a vicious assault on Srinath, with all five men joining in.

Despite attempts by family members to intervene and shield Srinath, the assault persists. Shocked local residents gather as the attackers mercilessly continue their onslaught. In a particularly distressing moment, one of the attackers targets the dog, inflicting severe harm before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the attack, Srinath and a family member sustained severe injuries and were required urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the injured dog was rushed to a nearby pet clinic, where it was seen writhing in pain.